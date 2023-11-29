ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A new ALDI grocery store is opening in Allendale.

The ALDI location is set to open at 11162 Farmway Dr. near Lake Michigan Drive in Allendale Township on Dec. 7 at 8:45 a.m., it said in a release. The store will be giving away gift bags to the first 100 customers.

Customers can also enter to win a $500 gift card between Dec. 7 and Dec. 10.

“Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier, and we’ve been voted the price leader for six years running,” Ryan Fritsch, Webberville regional vice president for ALDI, said in the release. “We’re excited to open our first ALDI store in Allendale and introduce local customers to a new, more affordable way of shopping.”

The new location will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.