Alcohol factor in Holland stabbing between roommates

Ottawa County

by: WOODTV.com staff

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities believe alcohol was a factor in a stabbing between roommates in Holland early Thursday morning.

The Holland Department of Public Safety said around 12:30 a.m. officers were called to a house on 15th Street between Washington Boulevard and Maple Avenue.

The victim, a 32-year-old man, and the suspect, a 45-year-old man, got into an argument during which the suspect picked up a knife and stabbed the victim, according to a HDPS news release.

Both men rent different rooms in the house from the landlord, the release said.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was taken into custody and lodged at the Ottawa County Jail.

Investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the incident, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Holland Department of Public Safety at 616.355.1150 or Silent Observer at 1.877.88.SILENT.

