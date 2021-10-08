After 2020 hiatus, Fall Fest returns to Holland this weekend

Ottawa County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Holland is known for its springtime tulips, but the city is focusing on the fall season this weekend.

Holland’s Fall Fest is taking place Friday and Saturday. There will be street performers, community tulip planting, and even a 945-pound pumpkin.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Organizers say they’re excited to bring everyone together.

“I think it’s just going to be a really great event for our community. We had to cancel last year due to COVID like so many events, so we’re really excited to bring everyone together,” said Kara de Alvare, the marketing coordinator for Downtown Holland.

More information about the Holland Fall Fest can be found online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links