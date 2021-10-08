After 2020 hiatus, Fall Fest returns to Holland this weekend

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Holland is known for its springtime tulips, but the city is focusing on the fall season this weekend.

Holland’s Fall Fest is taking place Friday and Saturday. There will be street performers, community tulip planting, and even a 945-pound pumpkin.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Organizers say they’re excited to bring everyone together.

“I think it’s just going to be a really great event for our community. We had to cancel last year due to COVID like so many events, so we’re really excited to bring everyone together,” said Kara de Alvare, the marketing coordinator for Downtown Holland.

More information about the Holland Fall Fest can be found online.