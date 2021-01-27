After 20 years, Holland schools names equity, inclusion director

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A Michigan man is returning to his home state to promote diversity in a West Michigan school district.

The Holland Public Schools superintendent said he hired Taran McZee to ensure that every aspect of the district reflects the community it serves.

Superintendent Brian Davis said representation matters and that he had to look within to understand how he could use his platform to better serve his students and staff.

“I’ve had to look inside as a white male of privilege in a position of power and authority,” Davis said.

Davis’ introspection, along with the findings of a 2014 equity audit that revealed a need for diversity, later resulted in him creating a leadership position that focuses on building equity and inclusion in the district.

“As a school district, we’ve made some considerable progress, but we also recognize there is much more work for us to do,” Davis said.” I need to have somebody in Holland Public Schools to devote his time to that work.”

That person is McZee.

“First and foremost, I need everybody to know this: I’m 6’5”,” said the newly hired director of Equity and Inclusion for Holland Public Schools. “I’m a very huge and gentle giant at the same time.”

Davis said the gentle giant was selected from a pool of about 40 in-state and out-of-state candidates. It’s the first time in 20 years that a position like his has ever existed.

“I want not just myself, but as many people as possible to look at diversity, equity and inclusion through decision making, looking at DEI perspective lens through hiring, teaching, I mean all spectrums,” McZee said. “I always try and meet people where they are in the DEI journey.”

Right now, McZee works as the associate vice president for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Bluegrass Community and Technical College in Lexington, Kentucky. He formerly worked in GVSU’s Inclusion and Equity office.

“I love it; I love what I do,” McZee said.

Davis said he looks forward to McZee continuing that same passion in Holland.

“It’s another big step in the right direction,” Davis said.

Davis said McZee’s first day on the job will be on the first day of March and that McZee has already devised a plan to help move the district forward.