2 injured in motorcycle crashes near Marne

Emergency responders on the scene of a crash on 8th Avenue near I-96 at Marne on Aug. 15, 2019.

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two motorcyclists were hospitalized Thursday night after two separate crashes in the same spot east of Marne.

They happened shortly before 9 p.m. along 8th Avenue at the Hayes Street curve, which is near westbound I-96 in Wright Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says that emergency responders were initially called to the scene on a report that one motorcycle had crashed.

Authorities say the motorcyclist, a 47-year-old Wyoming man, lost control on the curve, crashed in the ditch and ended up on the embankment leading up to the highway. He was airlifted to the hospital with severe injuries.

When crews arrived at the first scene, they found that another motorcyclist had crashed at nearly the same time after losing control on the curve. That man, a 44-year-old from Wyoming, was taken to the hospital via ambulance with head injuries.

Authorities say the crashes were unrelated, but speed was a factor in both and neither man was wearing a helmet.

All lanes of westbound I-96 were shut down at 8th Avenue so Aero Med could land, but they reopened after it left, the Michigan Department of Transportation tweeted.