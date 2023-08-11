The scene of a crash on eastbound I-96 near Coopersville.

POLKTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A semi-truck driver was hospitalized after crashing into another truck that had jackknifed on I-96 near Coopersville.

It happened around 12:45 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of the highway east of 68th Avenue in Polkton Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a semi-truck jackknifed because the brakes locked. A second semi-truck could not avoid a crash and hit the jackknifed truck.

The scene of a crash on eastbound I-96 near Coopersville. (Courtesy)

The sheriff’s office said the investigation was still underway, but initial indications were that the brakes locked due to a mechanical problem.

The driver of the second truck, a 57-year-old man from Ontario, Canada, was hospitalized with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The driver of truck that jackknifed, a 34-year-old Otsego man, sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Images from the scene show Aero Med responding to the scene.

With the highway blocked, eastbound traffic was backed up to Nunica.