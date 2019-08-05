Aero Med dispatched to Allendale Twp. crash with injuries reported

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An Aero Med helicopter has been sent to the scene of a crash involving multiple injuries in Allendale Township, according to Ottawa County dispatchers.

The crash happened before 10:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of 68th Ave. and Lincoln St., several miles north of Lake Michigan Drive.

Dispatchers told 24 Hour News 8 that multiple injuries had been reported.

Neither details on the number of people injured nor what cause the crash were immediately available.

Southbound traffic on 68th Avenue has is being diverted onto Osborn Street while the crash is under investigation.

