Aero Med called to Ottawa County crash

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Aero Med was called to the scene of a crash in Ottawa County Monday morning.

It happened around 10:20 a.m. Monday at the intersection of 96th Avenue and Polk Street in Olive Township, north of Borculo.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said 96th Avenue is closed while authorities investigate and work to clear the scene. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

The crash involved a car and semi-truck. A person was pinned in a vehicle and Aero Med responded, according to the sheriff’s office.

The extent of injuries and what led to the crash are unknown.

News 8 is working to find out more information. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.