An Oct. 1, 2022 photo shows Aero Med arriving at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids from a crash in Holland Township.

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two men from Holland are in the hospital after a serious crash in Holland Township.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. Saturday on Butternut Drive at West Mae Rose Avenue just south of Riley Street.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a motorcycle was heading north on Butternut Drive at a high rate of speed when a southbound car turned left onto West Mae Rose Avenue, driving into the path of the motorcycle.

The 34-year-old motorcyclist hit the side of the vehicle and was thrown from his bike. Aero Med flew him to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital with critical injuries.

The 46-year-old driver of the Pontiac Grand Prix was taken by ambulance to Holland Hospital with moderate injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities say Butternut Drive will remain closed in both directions near the crash scene until the investigation is complete. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.