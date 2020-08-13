Woman airlifted to hospital after crash near Allendale

TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition after a crash near Allendale Thursday morning.

It happened around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Linden and River Hill drives in Tallmadge Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said a Dodge Caravan was heading westbound on River Hill Drive when it collided with a southbound Chrysler Town and Country.

The impact of the crash caused the Town and Country to hit a building. The driver, a 50-year-old Muskegon woman, was pinned in the vehicle. She was freed then taken to the hospital by Aero Med in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

A passenger inside the Town and Country, a 47-year-old Muskegon man, received minor injuries.

The driver of the Dodge Caravan, a 65-year-old Grand Rapids man, was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The sheriff’s office said his injuries are not considered life-threatening.