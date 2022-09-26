POLKTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Five people were brought to the hospital after a crash near Coopersville on Sunday.

It happened around 8 p.m. on I-96 near 80th Avenue in Polkton Township. A 41-year-old man from Muskegon was driving westbound when he lost control, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said he overcorrected and went off the road, causing the vehicle to roll over.

One passenger was ejected from the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

The man and his four passengers, all under the age of 10, were brought to the hospital, deputies say. They all have injuries that are not considered life-threatening and are in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation.