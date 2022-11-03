Socks is up for adoption from the Harbor Humane Society. (Nov. 3, 2022)

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Harbor Humane Society north of Holland has dogs and cats looking for a family to call their own, including a pint-sized pup and a cat adept in computer skills.

The first is Snowy, a 5-month-old believed to be a Chihuahua mix.

“But we also think that he might be a husky trapped in a Chihuahua’s body because he’s a little Houdini,” Allison Deters from the Humane Society joked. “He likes to escape yards.”

Snowy is up for adoption from the Harbor Humane Society. (Nov. 3, 2022)

Deters said at his previous home, he would sneak out under the fence to take a swim to the neighbor’s pool. If you take him home, he’ll need to be well supervised and you should take him on plenty of walks on the leash.

“I think it’s a problem that can be remedied because he’s like 8 pounds,” she said. “I think he’s containable and he’s super sweet, as you can see with people. He’s also super sweet with other dogs. He’s just a very loving boy and he’s still a puppy.”

If you want a cat, you could pick 5-year-old Socks.

“He’s been here since July and he is just a wonderful boy,” Deters said. “He’s been in our office pretty much the whole time. He was very shy and shut down when he first came here and it took about three weeks for him to come out of his shell and now he kind of runs the office.”

Socks is up for adoption from the Harbor Humane Society. (Nov. 3, 2022)

She said he likes to lay on the shelter’s executive director’s keyboard.

“Yesterday he turned her keyboard off and I think it was just a ploy so he would get more attention,” Deters said.

She said he loves belly rubs and is very sweet.

For more information on Snowy, Sox or information about adopting another pet, contact the Harbor Humane Society at www.harborhumane.org or 616.399.2119.