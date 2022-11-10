OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s trip to the Harbor Humane Society introduces us to two new pets up for adoption. This sweet dog has a story of survival and would love to curl up with a family he could call his own, along with a soft, calico cat looking for a lap.

Peridot is a seven-year-old hound mix who came to Harbor Humane Society after he was found tied up at a Zeeland vet’s office. Jen Nuernberg from Harbor Humane Society said Peridot is a very chill boy that has been at the shelter for a couple of months. He has a pretty big scar that is healed. It might have been from a chemical but it doesn’t bother him at all.

The shelter says he can live with kids but most likely no cats or other small animals because he is a hound with a very good nose and could get into some trouble. Since he is considered a senior dog, Peridot’s adoption fee is only $75.

Peridot is up for adoption at Harbor Humane Society (Nov. 10, 2022)

If you’re more into cats, Yor is a beautiful three-year-old diluted calico domestic shorthair who has been at the shelter a while. She is very sweet and loving. The shelter said she could potentially share a home with other cats but probably wouldn’t be best friends with them. She is looking for a new owner to cuddle up with as the weather starts to get colder!

Yor is up for adoption at Harbor Humane Society. (Nov. 10, 2022)

For more information about Peridot, Yor or another pet, contact the Harbor Humane Society at www.harborhumane.org or 616.399.2119.