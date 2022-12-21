GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Animal shelters are overcrowded across the country, and it’s certainly no different in West Michigan.

The Harbor Humane Society is asking for your help to possibly create more space for them. They’re hoping you’d consider fostering a pet.

Palomo is a dog who just relocated from Louisiana but wants to become a permanent resident in the Mitten State.

“We need people who can foster dogs for a night, foster dogs for a weekend and any time in between,” said Sarah Rapisarda from the Harbor Humane Society. “If we can empty a kennel, then we can fill that kennel again with a dog who is in need because there is so many out there. Not just us, everywhere.”

Palomo is just over a year old but has spent more of her time in a shelter than she has in a home, Rapisarda said.

Palomo is up for adoption at the Harbor Humane Society. (Dec. 15, 2022)

“So getting her out into a home where she can, you know, start to kind of get the lay of the land before she goes into an adoptive home is going to be super important for her,” she said.

If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a foster family for a pet, just visit the Harbor Humane Society website and click on the foster tab.

“They just fill out that survey. A couple quick questions just so we can figure out what type of dog might be best in their home and they can usually pick up a dog or a cat within 48 hours,” said Rapisarda.

If you would like more information about Palomo or the foster program just go to www.harborhumane.org.