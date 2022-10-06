OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Harbor Humane Society has lots of great pets you can adopt, including a sweet dog named Lola and four cute cats.

Lola, age 7, is a “sensitive soul” and is currently the office dog at the Harbor Human Society. She is deaf but knows hand signals.

She loves going on walks and is great on a leash. She loves her humans and would make a great couch potato or a hiking partner. She could potentially share a home with another dog and would likely not do well in a home with small kids.

Stewie, Fuzzy, Twinkle Toes and Tuffy are four cats that came to the shelter together when their owner could no longer care for them.

They are all very sweet and attention seeking. The cats, who range in age from 6 years old to 14 years old, deserve a home to live out their lives.

For more information on adopting Lola, the four cats or any other pet from Harbor Human Society, visit the organization’s website or call 616.399.2119.