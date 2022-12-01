Kyper, left, and Simone, right, are both available to adopt at the Harbor Humane Society.

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s a perfect time to adopt a pet during the ‘Holiday Hope Empty the Shelters’ event going on at shelters throughout Michigan.

News 8 is profiling two adorable pets at the Harbor Humane Society that would love to fit in to your household.

Kyper is about 2 and a half years old. She loves snuggling and enjoys the company of other cats. She could probably do OK in a home with dogs after some time and proper introduction. She loves belly rubs, does great in a home and is litter-box trained.

Simone is a little bit shy and is very timid at first. She’s only about a year old and loves people, attention and hanging out. She loves her toys and is very mellow.

She could potentially live with some kids with the right introduction and maybe with another dog, but probably no cats.

Kyper, left, and Simone, right, are both available to adopt at the Harbor Humane Society.

If you would like information on Kyper or Simone, contact the Harbor Humane Society at harborhumane.org.

The Holiday Hope Empty the Shelters event is going on now through the Dec. 10. The Bissell Pet Foundation is helping to greatly reduce adoption fees. All pets are spayed and neutered, microchipped and up to date on age-appropriate vaccines. Not only that, but cats and kittens are buy one, get one free.