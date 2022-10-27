OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — There are three adorable candidates looking for forever homes featured at the Harbor Humane Society this week.
Helena is about 3.5 years old. She’s a princess — she likes people but isn’t a huge fan of other pets in the house. She came to the shelter as a stray — though some neighbors were taking care of her — and now needs a place to call her permanent home.
If you’re a cat lover, consider Leek and Haribo. Leek, about 1.5 years old, is a recent mom who just had a litter of four kittens that were all adopted. She would love to snuggle with you.
Haribo is also a new mom that delivered three kittens that were all adopted. She’s a lap cat and can’t wait to cuddle.
For more information on Helena, Leek and Haribo, contact the Harbor Humane Society at www.harborhumane.org or 616.399.2119.