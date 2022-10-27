OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — There are three adorable candidates looking for forever homes featured at the Harbor Humane Society this week.

Helena is about 3.5 years old. She’s a princess — she likes people but isn’t a huge fan of other pets in the house. She came to the shelter as a stray — though some neighbors were taking care of her — and now needs a place to call her permanent home.

Helena is up for adoption at Harbor Humane Society. (Oct. 27, 2022)

If you’re a cat lover, consider Leek and Haribo. Leek, about 1.5 years old, is a recent mom who just had a litter of four kittens that were all adopted. She would love to snuggle with you.

Haribo is also a new mom that delivered three kittens that were all adopted. She’s a lap cat and can’t wait to cuddle.

Haribo is up for adoption at Harbor Humane Society. (Oct. 27, 2022) Leek is up for adoption at Harbor Humane Society. (Oct. 27, 2022)

For more information on Helena, Leek and Haribo, contact the Harbor Humane Society at www.harborhumane.org or 616.399.2119.