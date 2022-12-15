Boston is up for adoption at Harbor Humane Society. (Dec. 15, 2022)

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — As we head into the holidays, you might be considering an addition to the family and the Harbor Humane Society has many dogs and cats looking for their new home.

Meet Boston. He is currently in a foster home waiting for his forever family.

Workers at Harbor Humane say they were called when Boston was found abandoned in a trailer with another dog. The other dog was adopted but Boston is still hoping someone picks him.

Boston is up for adoption at Harbor Humane Society. (Dec. 15, 2022) Boston is up for adoption at Harbor Humane Society. (Dec. 15, 2022)

We’re told that he loves to snuggle and plays well with other dogs.

If you would like more information about Boston, please contact the Harbor Humane Society at www.harborhumane.org.