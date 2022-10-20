OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — This week, Harbor Humane Society introduced just two of the many fuzzy friends available for adoption.

First is Bambi, a husky mix puppy who is just under three months old. She is social and playful, and would do best with someone who already has experience with huskies, said the Harbor Humane Society. Since Bambi is still a puppy, she will need a bit of help with potty training, chewing and manners. The shelter says she is a lot of fun and will be pretty vocal. Huskies do well with structure and routine.

A two-year-old cat named Tony would love to be your cuddle buddy. She is a domestic short hair who came to Harbor Humane from a family who lost their home and was no longer able to care for her. She is a “lap lover,” and wants someone to snuggle with. The society says she does great with other cats. In fact, all cats are adopt one get one because they do great in pairs.

Tony (left) and Bambi (right), who are up for adoption at Harbor Humane Society. (Oct. 20, 2022)

To adopt Bambi, Tony or any of the pets at Harbor Humane, visit their website or call 616.399.2119.