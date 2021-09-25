‘A Long Talk’: Virtual conference to discuss anti-racism

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A virtual event will give people the opportunity to take part in the conversation about racial equality.

The Momentum Center for Social Engagement in Grand Haven is partnering with ‘A Long Talk About The Uncomfortable Truth‘ to host a three day virtual experience. The conference will take place on Sept. 27, 28 and 29 and it is free for anyone to sign up an attended.

There will be three 90 minute sessions focusing on helping people connect history with reality, learning how to challenge racism and overcoming challenges.

“This is an incredibly powerful way to equip yourself to be able to enter into those conversations because in the end we want to heal and build and develop healthy relationships,” said Barbara Lee VanHorssen, experi-mentor at the Momentum Center.

“America’s gonna be a better country when it lives up to this promise of justice for all,” said Kyle Williams, chief empowerment officer with A Long Talk.

You can sign up for the conference at MometumCenterGH.org.

The center’s anti-racism task force also plans to resume its monthly town hall meetings about racial justice in October.