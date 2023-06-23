HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — With the warm summer weather, many families are taking their kids to the lake or pool to cool off. One organization wants to show them the best way to do that if your child has autism.

At the Action Wake Park in Hudsonville Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., there will be Above the Wake’s Cable for a Cause event. The purpose of the event is to give children with autism a day out on the water and help them get comfortable on it.

“A lot of kids with autism and kids on the spectrum don’t get opportunities like this a lot of times, so to be able to offer them opportunities to get on the water and have extra help here to bridge that barrier and make them feel comfortable on the water is really great to do,” Scot Ferwerda, the general manager at Action Wake Park, said.

The kids will be able to paddle board, cable wakeboard and play on the park’s new aqua park. There will also be food trucks at the event.

This is the 8th year that the park has worked with Above the Wake. The park is also open to the public Monday through Saturday, and you can reserve the space for special events.

Registration is needed for this event and it costs $10.