‘A complete 180’: Tourism numbers rise in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The downtown Holland business community is ending the summer on a good note after this year’s tourism numbers were better than expected.

Linda Hart, the executive director of the Holland Area Visitors Bureau told News 8 this summer’s hotel occupancy rates are rivaling those prior to the pandemic.

Restaurants have also benefited from the return of visitors.

“It’s a complete 180,” Nate Borersma, general manager of The Curragh Irish Pub, said. “Basically, we went from last summer barely getting by to this summer being the busiest we’ve ever been.”

The boom in tourism has also helped local retail spots get back on their feet.

“A lot of people from Indianapolis, Chicago, St. Louis. Columbus,” Harbor Wear of Holland general manager Penny Doan said about the return of visitors.