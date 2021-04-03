A bit of normalcy: Hudsonville church holds Easter egg hunt

Kids at the egg hunt at Grace Community Church in Hudsonville

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s Easter weekend which, for many, means Easter egg hunts.

Grace Community Church in Hudsonville hosted one Saturday morning. Kids 10 and under came out to gather eggs. Three kids lucked out and found golden eggs, landing them grand prizes.

Keoni Hughes, the lead pastor of the church, says he is glad they were able to provide families with a bit of normalcy.

“I think it was a very difficult year last year, we weren’t able to do the Easter egg hunt and for me to be able to see all of these families come out, it’s been very exciting,” Hughes said.

The event was free, but all donations went to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.