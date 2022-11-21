GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — As of 7:50 a.m. Monday, 92.1 WGHN will no longer be on the airwaves following a tower dispute with the city of Grand Haven, according to a post on the station’s Facebook page.

“You can still hear us (on) 94.9 and streaming at WGHN.COM as well as on our app,” the post said in part.

According to a statement made on air, the station first entered into a tower lease agreement with the city in 1984. On Nov. 17, the city told the station that it is terminating the agreement “due to a perceived violation.”

“The city of Grand Haven contends that WGHN has violated its agreement to provide local programming to the city. WGHN refutes that claim,” Will Tieman, owner of WGHN, said during the statement, adding that the decision was made by the city manager.

The station said it is waiting for approval from the Federal Communications Commission for permission to move locations. Once approval is received, the station will work to get back on the air as soon as possible.

Correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly listed the person quoted. We regret this error which has been fixed.