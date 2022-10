GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 9-year-old was hit by a car while riding her bike on Wednesday, authorities say.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. near 20th Avenue and Caroline Street in Georgetown Township, Ottawa County dispatch said.

She was brought to the hospital, dispatch said. Her condition is not known.

The driver of the car was not injured, authorities say.

The crash is under investigation.