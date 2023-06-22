PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies were at a standoff at a home near Holland for about nine hours Thursday morning, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 4:42 a.m., a woman called to report a man she knew had broken into her house on Home Avenue near Eldon Street in Park Township. She had a personal protection order against the man, deputies said. She was able to escape and contact the sheriff’s office.

When deputies arrived, they found the suspect, a 33-year-old Holland area man, was still in the home and wouldn’t come out. They stayed for nearly nine hours, trying to negotiate with the suspect. Eventually, deputies got an arrest warrant for home invasion against the man and around 2 p.m., he was arrested.

The suspect’s name has not been released by the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say there was not any danger to the public and the standoff was limited to the residence on Home Avenue.