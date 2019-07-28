Source: Teen dies after being pulled from lake

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 15-year-old boy died Sunday after he went under the water at a park near Jenison, a source said.

It happened at 8th Avenue Community Park off of Chicago Drive in Georgetown Township. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says that it was called there shortly after 5 p.m. on a report of a missing teen who was believed to be in the lake.

With help from bystanders, emergency responders found the boy and pulled him from the water.

He was rushed to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids, where he was initially listed in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead, a source with knowledge of the matter confirmed to 24 Hour News 8.

The teen’s name wasn’t immediately released.