HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The Tulip Time Festival in Holland is looking for 800 volunteers to help out during this year’s festival.

Tulip Time Executive Director Gwen Auwerda says the flower festival is expected to bring nearly a half-million visitors to Holland this year.

There are around 45 open positions, including flyer distribution, logistics, registration, ticket sales, greeting and helping to set up exhibits. Also, if you’re a photographer who could capture the tulips’ beauty, organizers are asking you to please consider volunteering this year.

For more information on volunteering opportunities and to register to volunteer, visit Tulip Time Festival’s website.

This year, the festival is bringing back its popular Dutch Dance, which was not held the last year as part of its COVID-19 mitigation changes. Tulip Time is scheduled for May 7 to May 15. You can buy tickets online, at the festival box office at 42 West 8th St., or at 800.822.2770.