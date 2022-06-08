GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was seriously injured in a crash near Hudsonville Wednesday.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Chicago Drive and 18th Avenue in Georgetown Township.

A 83-year-old driver from Hudsonville was headed northbound through the intersection when his car was hit by an enclosed box truck driven by a 23-year-old man from Hudsonville, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

The 83-year-old’s passenger, an 80-year-old woman from Hudsonville, was pinned in the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. It said she was extricated and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. The sheriff’s office is asking the public to avoid the area.