WEST OLIVE, Mich. (WOOD) — Bissell Pet Foundation recently rescued over 225 dogs from a puppy mill and commercial breeders in the Midwest. On Friday, 80 of those dogs will be headed to Michigan by airplane.

“We have pets that are going to safety, and we have an end to some of this, you know, horrendous breeding practices that exist out there,” said Brittany Schlacter, a spokesperon for the Bissell Pet Foundation.

Habor Humane Society in West Olive will be taking 20 of those dogs after they land.

“This is definitely a mission that is close to our hearts,” said Jen Nuernberg, director of marketing for the Harbor Humane Society. “The situations that these animals are in are, not only inhumane, but just sad, and we want to help kind of make a big-picture difference.”

The dogs are currently being cared for at a national mill dog rescue facility in Missouri, although Bissell said the puppy mill and commercial breeder weren’t located there. Harbor Humane Society also has members of their team down South helping get ready for Friday’s big trip.

“Being a part of a team that can be a part of a mission like this is amazing,” said Nuernberg. “I think for all of us. For me, just to see our team down there. Like I said, boots on the ground with the Bissell team, all the veterinarians, the other organizations, all truly working together for the solution and for these animals.”

One of the dogs rescued from a Missouri puppy mill. Some of the dogs will be headed to Michigan for adoption. (Courtesy)

The remaining 60 dogs that are coming to Michigan will go to six other shelters in the state. The other 145 will go to shelters and rescues in Connecticut and New York.

“These dogs were in overcrowded situations,” said Schlacter. “They were neglected. They’re all small dogs, so a lot of Pomeranians, Poodle mixes, some King Cavalier Charles Spaniels … this is a heartbreaking situation. They likely have never received any type of medical attention, over really direct care, aside from being fed and bred in their lives.”

If you’d like to donate, visit the Harbor Humane Society website.