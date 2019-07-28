8 minorly injured in crash near Ottawa Co. Fairgrounds

A photo of a two-vehicle crash in front of the Ottawa County Fairgrounds on July 27, 2019.

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say eight people received minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash in front of the east entrance of the Ottawa County Fairgrounds.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. Saturday at Ottawa Beach Road.

Authorities say a Ford F-150 rear-ended a Honda minivan on westbound Ottawa Beach Road.

The driver of the Ford got distracted by the fair activities, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say Ottawa Beach Road was blocked off from 152nd Avenue west to the far west gate of the fairground for an hour.

Deputies say the driver of the Ford was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Two adults and five children were in the Honda. All received minor injuries. Three of the children were taken to Holland Hospital in stable condition for observation, according to a news release.