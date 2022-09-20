OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman is in the hospital after a crash with a pickup truck north of Zeeland on Tuesday, deputies said.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of 96th Avenue and New Holland Street in Olive Township, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. A 56-year-old Zeeland man was headed south on 96th Avenue in a pickup truck with a trailer.

At the same time, a car driven by a 75-year-old woman from West Olive was headed east on New Holland Street and did not stop for the stop sign in the intersection. The car pulled out in front of the pickup truck, deputies said.

The woman was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. The man driving the truck was injured but refused medical treatment.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating but they say both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.