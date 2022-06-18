GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Seven Grand Rapids teenagers were arrested Saturday morning after they were found with a firearm and two stolen vehicles.

Around 8:50 a.m., officers with the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety were sent to Grand Haven City Beach after receiving reports that people wearing masks had left a stolen vehicle and one of them had a pistol.

Responding officers ran after the individuals and arrested seven teenagers from Grand Rapids on several charges.

GHDPS said that officers found a firearm, two vehicles that were stolen from Grand Rapids and several other stolen items.

The investigation is ongoing.