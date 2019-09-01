Breaking News
7/11 in Zeeland robbed at gun point

Ottawa County

by: WOODTV.com staff

ZEELAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A 7/11 convenience store was robbed at gun point early Sunday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery at the 7/11 in the 800 block of Homestead Drive around 6:30 a.m.

When deputies arrived to the scene, a clerk stated that two men with covered faces entered the store and pointed a small handgun at him, demanding money.

The men then stole an unknown amount of money from the cash registers and then left the store, leaving the clerk uninjured. Authorities said a K-9 was able to track the suspects for a short distance before losing them.

This incident remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office and anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

