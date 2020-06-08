68th Avenue bridge over Grand River closed starting Monday

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The 68th Avenue bridge over the Grand River in Ottawa County will be closed starting Monday.

The Ottawa County Road Commission said the bridge in Allendale/Polkton townships will be closed for weeks due to a $1.36 million repair project.

Both directions of 68th Avenue will be closed from Osborn to Leonard streets during the project. The detour will be Leonard Street to Linden Drive to M-45.

As part of the project, the bridge over the river will be resurfaced as well as on the road approaching the bridge.

The project is expected to last 8 weeks and be completed by July 31.