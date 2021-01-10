Deputies: 2 found dead in Holland Township apartment

by: WOODTV.com staff

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Ottawa County are investigating after two people were found dead at an apartment complex in Holland Township.

Deputies say a 23-year-old man and 22-year-old woman were found with gunshot wounds inside their home on Millpond Drive near 120th Avenue and Riley Street.

A family member who stopped by discovered the bodies Sunday around 10:45 a.m.

Investigators say the two were involved in a domestic relationship and their deaths may be the result of a murder-suicide. They say a firearm was found at the scene.

Deputies said the public is not considered to be in danger.

No names have yet been released.

