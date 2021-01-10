Deputies: 2 found dead in Holland Township apartment

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Ottawa County are investigating after two people were found dead at an apartment complex in Holland Township.
Deputies say a 23-year-old man and 22-year-old woman were found with gunshot wounds inside their home on Millpond Drive near 120th Avenue and Riley Street.
A family member who stopped by discovered the bodies Sunday around 10:45 a.m.
Investigators say the two were involved in a domestic relationship and their deaths may be the result of a murder-suicide. They say a firearm was found at the scene.
Deputies said the public is not considered to be in danger.
No names have yet been released.