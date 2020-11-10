6-year-old injured in Hudsonville quad crash

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A 6-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after she was thrown from a quad in Hudsonville Tuesday, deputies say.

It happened around 2:10 p.m. on 64th Avenue near Van Buren Street.

Ottawa County deputies say the 6-year-old was driving a 90cc quad by herself when it went through a ditch and she lost control. The quad then flipped over and she was thrown from it.

Deputies say the child was wearing a helmet, which came off at some point during the crash. They say the helmet was not fastened correctly.

An adult was nearby but did not see the crash happen.

The child was conscious and taken to the hospital with injuries that appear to be non-life-threatening.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the incident.