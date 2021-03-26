6 firearms stolen from Holland gun shop found

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have found six firearms that were stolen from a Holland gun shop earlier this month.

On March 11, a stolen SUV crashed into the Bullet Hole Firearms and Training in Holland. Investigators determined the vehicle was used to ram into the building and allow the suspects to get inside the store. Surveillance video showed four people, who all appear to be men, enter the store wearing masks. They were able to get away with an undisclosed number of firearms.

The Holland Department of Public Safety said as of Friday detectives have found six firearms stolen from the store. In the past couple of weeks, detectives executed two different search warrants, during which two stolen firearms were found and two people were arrested on unrelated charges. Three firearms were found the day after the burglary and one was found in Mecosta County.

Authorities in Holland continue to work with local law enforcement agencies and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact HDPS at 616.355.1150 or policetips@cityofholland.com. Tips can also be sent to Silent Observer by calling 1.877.887.4536, texting OCMTIP to 274637 or online.