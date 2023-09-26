HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The 2023 School Nurse Fun Run is a 5K for kids and families benefiting school nurses in West Michigan.

“We started in 2013. We wanted a fundraiser that students could support the school nurse program, but we also wanted something that focused on health,” Colleen Perdok, fund development coordinator at Holland Hospital, said. “We created a 5K. We wanted to take all the intimidation away. We have a time clock but no chips.”

Now in its 11th year, the race has raised $300,000 for Holland Hospital’s School Nurse Program.

“(School nurses) do so much more than bumps and bruises. They administer medication. So if there isn’t a school nurse there, those duties are given to whoever in that office,” Perdok said. “Obviously, you’d much rather have a health care professional doing that. Last school year alone, (there were) 39,000 encounters with a school nurse across the board.”

The 5K will take place Thursday at Holland West Elementary School, with a 4:30 p.m. check-in. The race starts at 6 p.m. A post-race celebration will follow.