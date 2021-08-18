5 suspects sought in Grand Haven cellphone store robbery

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say they are looking for suspects in an armed robbery at a cellphone store in Grand Haven.

It happened Wednesday around 3 p.m. at the T-Mobile store on N. Beacon Boulevard near Jackson Street.

Witness told police that five males around the ages of 16 and 21 went into the store wearing hoods and masks. At least one of the suspects was armed with a handgun, Grand Haven police said.

The suspects took cellphones and tablets then left the scene. Officers found a black Nissan used in the robbery near the intersection of N. 5th Street and Adams Street. Investigators believe that’s where the suspects changed vehicles.

Authorities are seeking suspects in an armed robbery at a Grand Haven cellphone store on Aug. 18, 2021.

The neighborhood where the car was found was put in a shelter in place, which was lifted around 4 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety at 616.842.3460 or Silent Observer at 877-88-SILENT.