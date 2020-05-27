5 miles of EB I-196 to close for upgrades

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Attention West Michigan drivers: about five miles of eastbound I-196 from 32nd Avenue in Hudsonville to Kenowa Avenue in Grandville will be close starting at 4 p.m. Sunday.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says its investing $25 million to reconstruct that stretch of road, including new cameras, drainage, signs, traffic signals and bridge improvements at 22nd and 32nd avenues.

In addition, a left-turn lane will be added to 32nd Avenue to access I-196, MDOT said.

The first phase of the project is expected to wrap up in August. During that time, all eastbound I-196 traffic will be rerouted to eastbound M-6. Westbound I-196 traffic will not be impacted. The westbound M-6 ramp to eastbound I-196 will be closed.

Officials anticipate the project will be completed in November.