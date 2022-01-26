5 injured when vehicle crosses center line, hit in Robinson Twp.

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Five people were injured Wednesday morning when a vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic west of Allendale Charter Township.

Just after 9 a.m., emergency crews were sent to Lake Michigan Drive between 96th and 104th Avenues for a reported two-vehicle crash.

Responding crews learned that a vehicle driven by a 33-year-old woman from Troy, Montana was heading westbound on Lake Michigan Drive and lost control on the snow covered roads. The vehicle crossed the center line and was hit by an eastbound vehicle driven by a 59-year-old Nunica man.

Everyone in the Montana woman’s vehicle was taken to the hospital. A 6-year-old girl is in critical condition, a 3-year-old boy is in stable condition and a 54-year-old woman is in critical condition, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said. The driver’s condition is unknown.

The Nuncia man was also take to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The sheriff’s department said Lake Michigan Drive was close but has since reopened.