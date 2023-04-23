GRAND HAVEN CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Five people, including a woman who was pinned in a vehicle, were injured during a crash in Grand Haven Charter Township Sunday afternoon, deputies said.

Around 2 p.m., a 70-year-old Grand Haven man was driving a Chrysler Pacifica east on Ferris Street when he failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with 152nd Avenue, according to Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies. The Chrysler crashed into a Ford F-150 that was southbound on that road.

A 65-year-old Grand Haven woman was pinned inside the truck. She was freed by Grand Haven Fire and Rescue.

Two people in the Chrysler and three people in the F-150, including the woman who was pinned in, were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Following the crash, the intersection was closed for cleanup.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.