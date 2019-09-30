5 arrested for stealing from cars in Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Five people, including three juveniles, were arrested for stealing from cars in Grand Haven.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety said 2 a.m. Saturday they responded to the area of Grand Avenue and Gladys Street for a report of people stealing from vehicles.

Three juveniles and two adults were found and arrested in connection to the larceny. All the suspects are from the Grand Haven area, police said.

Authorities found stolen property and are trying to return it the victims.

If you live in the area and had property stolen from your car, call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1.800.249.0911.