HOLLAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 48-year-old man was killed after a crash with a pickup truck Saturday night, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said.

It happened at 8:45 p.m. on 96th Avenue near Ransom Street. The man was riding a mini bike with no headlights on and pulled out onto 96th Avenue from a private property. He did not yield for a pickup truck that was headed south on 96th Avenue, deputies said.

The 48-year-old mini bike driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died, according to deputies.

No one in the truck was injured in the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies closed 96th Avenue between New Holland and Quincy Street following the crash.