HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The Holland Department of Public Safety is investigating after over a large number of catalytic converters were stolen from a motor home and bus company.

On Monday morning, employees at the Holland Motor Homes and Bus Company discovered that over 40 catalytic converters were stolen from school buses. After investigation, police found that the suspects had cut the property’s fence to get in and cut off the catalytic converters to many buses in the lot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Holland Department of Public Safety detectives at 616.355.1150 or by emailing policetips@cityofholland.com. Tips may also be submitted to Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.