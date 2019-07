OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 4-year-old was airlifted to the hospital after being run over by a tractor near Borculo Monday evening.

It happened shortly before 9 p.m. along 104th Avenue north of Tyler Street in Olive Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the 4-year-old boy was riding the tractor with a 34-year-old farmer when the boy fell and was run over.

Aero Med took the child to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids, where he was listed in stable condition.