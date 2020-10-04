4-year-old found safe after missing in corn field

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities found a 4-year-old girl who went missing in a corn field in Wright Township Saturday night.

The search began around 8:10 p.m. near 40th Avenue and Roosevelt Street.

Ottawa County deputies say they along with several other agencies searched hundreds of acres, much of it was covered with standing corn, which made the search more difficult.

After about three hours, the child was found about 1 mile away from where she was last seen.

The child was treated and checked on the scene for exposure then was released to family members with no injuries.

Authorities with Ottawa County, the Michigan State Police, Chester Township fire, Wright/ Tallmadge Township fire, Zeeland Township fire and Kent County helped find the child.

Several family members, friends and neighbors also assisted in the search.