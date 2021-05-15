4-year-old dies after being shot with pellet gun

BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 4-year-old was killed Friday evening in what Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies are describing as an acidental shooting involving a pellet gun.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 7 p.m. at a home in rural Blendon Township, which is south of Allendale, but it did not provide more specific infomation about where.

Deputies and firefighters who responded after the report that the child had been shot with a pellet gun started first aid. The 4-year-old died after being rushed to the hospital.

The child’s name was not included in an early Saturday release, nor was a gender listed.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unknown, with authorities saying only that it was accidental.