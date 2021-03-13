4-year-old boy pulled from Ottawa County pond dies

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 4-year-old boy from Allendale who was pulled from an Ottawa County pond has died, the sheriff’s office says.

The boy was reported missing around 3:20 p.m. Saturday in the area of 64th Avenue and Mista Drive, just south of Lake Michigan Drive in Allendale Township.

Deputies were on their way to the scene when relatives found the boy in a small pond. The sheriff’s office says family members and neighbors pulled the child from the water and began CPR until first responders arrived.

The boy was taken to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital where he later died, deputies say.

The sheriff’s office deemed the boy’s death a drowning. The investigation is ongoing.